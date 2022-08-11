Jet2.com Adds Two New Routes From Belfast

UK leisure airline Jet2.com has announced two new routes from Belfast as part of its newly-launched winter 2023/24 sun destination schedule.

The two new Belfast winter routes are to Malaga, in Spain and Faro, in Portugal.

In all, Jet2’s winter programme covers routes from Belfast International Airport, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds-Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

Six new routes are included, in total – the two from Belfast, one from Newcastle and three from Bristol.

Jet2 mainly flies from the UK to Europe’s main holiday hotspots.

In terms of Ireland, the airline already flies from Belfast to numerous European sun destinations – including Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands, Turkey and Greece.

Earlier this week, official industry data showed Jet2 was the only UK airline not to cancel any flights in July – the peak of the summer holiday season when many airlines, including its larger budget rivals like Ryanair and EasyJet, were cancelling flights for various reasons.