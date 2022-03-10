Jenny from Block to Jenny from the Dock

Virgin Voyages has partnered with music and film superstar, Jennifer Lopez as a fleet guardian.

“My artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain,” says Jennifer Lopez. “Any opportunity that I get to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration is exciting for me. I admire Sir Richard and all he has built. I am inspired by Virgin Voyages’ dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on wellbeing, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos.”

Virgin Voyages explain that there are big plans with Jennifer Lopez including guest experience development, wellbeing, design collaborations, and entertainment – all of which is coming this year.

Virgin Voyages will also be providing JLo Beauty as part of the onboard offering with an exclusive agreement with the megastar.

“We knew immediately that we wanted Jennifer to be a partner and to help Virgin Voyages shape the future of travel on the high seas. She is one of the most talented and hardest working people out there,” said Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group. “I admire her as an artist, entrepreneur, and a person.”

Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages, added: “From the moment we launched this brand, we knew we wanted to make waves and bring changes for sailors to have the most epic vacation ever. After the last two years, vacations have never been more needed, so we searched for someone very special to join us on this voyage. Jennifer is a trailblazer and embodies the spirit that lives inside of Virgin Voyages and our people. As an investor and advisor, she turns the Godmother tradition on its head and makes it powerful and limitless, we couldn’t be more excited for what is ahead.”

