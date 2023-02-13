SEARCH
HomeNewsJennifer Lopez and Richard Branson Join Forces on Special Virgin Voyages Sailing
News

Jennifer Lopez and Richard Branson Join Forces on Special Virgin Voyages Sailing

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

Virgin Voyages announced that superstar Jennifer Lopez will join Virgin founder Richard Branson on a special sailing in April.

The special edition ‘Limitless Voyage’ sets sail between April 14 and April 19 as part of a campaign to promote women and entrepreneurship.

The five-night cruise will be designed by Ms Lopez and her Limitless Labs organisation and will feature J.Lo-inspired experiences and panel sessions with female entrepreneurs.

“Richard and I share this passion for partnerships and experiences that bring people joy and lift you up, which is why I am so excited to work with Virgin Voyages to bring the Limitless Voyage to the seven seas.” Ms Lopez told Travel + Leisure.

Passengers onboard the Scarlet Lady will depart from Miami and sail to Puerto Plata before arriving at Virgin’s private island, the Beach Club at Bimini.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Singapore Ends Covid Test Requirement

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie