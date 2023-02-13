Jennifer Lopez and Richard Branson Join Forces on Special Virgin Voyages Sailing

Virgin Voyages announced that superstar Jennifer Lopez will join Virgin founder Richard Branson on a special sailing in April.

The special edition ‘Limitless Voyage’ sets sail between April 14 and April 19 as part of a campaign to promote women and entrepreneurship.

The five-night cruise will be designed by Ms Lopez and her Limitless Labs organisation and will feature J.Lo-inspired experiences and panel sessions with female entrepreneurs.

“Richard and I share this passion for partnerships and experiences that bring people joy and lift you up, which is why I am so excited to work with Virgin Voyages to bring the Limitless Voyage to the seven seas.” Ms Lopez told Travel + Leisure.

Passengers onboard the Scarlet Lady will depart from Miami and sail to Puerto Plata before arriving at Virgin’s private island, the Beach Club at Bimini.