Japan Ditches Guided Tour Rule for Visitors as Part of Eased Restrictions

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Japan has removed its rule that visitors to the country must be part of a guided tour party, as part of its ongoing relaxing of its Covid travel restrictions.

The country’s government recently said that – as of September 7 – international visitors will no longer need to show a negative Covid-19 PCR test ahead of entering the country, so long as they are fully vaccinated with three doses of a vaccine.

Now, the country has said tourists on non-guided package tours can visit on an individual basis. That rule will also change from September 7, which is expected to raise the number of daily in-bound visitors to Japan from 20,000 to 50,000 people.

Japan has been one of the slowest to reopen to in-bound tourism and has only done so very gradually over the past few months.

As a result of the extended lockdown on tourist numbers, Japan’s economy has been one of the slowest to recover from the pandemic shock of the past two and a half years.

Japan actually reopened its borders to international visitors in June, but has struggled to attract tourists due to it still maintaining strict quarantine and visitor requirements.

