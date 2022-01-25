Jamaica Tourist Boards launches fam trip competition

The Jamaica Tourist Board has launched a fam trip competition to mark 60 years of independence.

This special campaign will reward 60 travel agents with a diamond trip through the Jamaica Rewards programme.

The diamond FAM trips are part of a series of trips scheduled for the year which will have agents visiting some of the best resorts on the island as well as experiencing a number of attractions in Jamaica.

Torrance Lewis, Jamaica Tourist Board, district sales manager in the UK, said: “I am extremely delighted that we are back hosting fam trips this year – and we are back bigger and better than ever. 2022 is our 60th year of independence so we want all our travel agents to #Celebratewithus.

“Our 60 for 60 programme and Diamond fam trips are our way of thanking all the agents for their effort and commitment in promoting Jamaica. We look forward to working closer this year with our agents in Jamaica’s diamond year of independence.”