Jamaica Tourist Board Launches Interactive Weekly Webinar for Travel Trade

The London office of the Jamaica Tourist Board has launched a new interactive weekly webinar for travel trade based in Ireland and the UK. The weekly event includes destination updates and travel protocol information, as well as quizzes and prizes for attendees.

‘JAMAICA Virtual Vibes’ will take place every Wednesday at 3.30pm for 45-60 minutes as a casual but informative way to hear about updates from the Caribbean’s top holiday destination.

The weekly ‘magazine style’ online sessions will include ‘The Spirited Report’, taking agents on a virtual trip to a range of bars in Jamaica, whilst sharing delicious recipes from local bartenders. The sales team will also guide attendees around Jamaica to see the impressive ‘One Stop’ locations, visiting a range of top attractions and accommodations. The ‘Kulture Klub’ session, meanwhile, will highlight in depth the USPs of the iconic Jamaican lifestyle and culture.

You can watch one of their earlier JAMAICA Virtual Vibes sessions above, and learn how to make a Bob Marley cocktail to boot…

Throughout the pandemic, the trade sales team for JTB London have devised various fun and informative initiatives to ensure agents receive destination updates in an engaging format, with videos and webinars on the Jamaica Rewards portal, as well as virtual FAM trips shared on the organisation’s social channels.

Agents can pre-register each week to attend the Zoom webinars through this form.

For further information about Jamaica, please visit: www.visitjamaica.com