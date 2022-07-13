SEARCH
Jamaica to Redevelop Northern Part of Country As Luxury Holiday Retreat

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Jamaica is planning to redevelop part of the country specifically for in-bound luxury tourism.

The country’s government plans to regenerate a portion of the northern coast of the Caribbean island for luxury and high-end tourism accommodation and amenities, according to TravelPulse.

The new luxury tourist “zone” will link Oracabessa – which is located close to the popular Ocho Rios resort area – to Port Antonio, on Jamaica’s northern coast.

Crown Princess Ocho Rios Jamaica

Jamaica’s department of tourism said the so-called ‘Revere Zone’ will feature “only low-density development”. The northern coastal towns of Orcabessa, Port Maria, St Ann’s Bay, Runaway Bay and Discovery Bay will be included in the redevelopment.

Redeveloped infrastructure – including motorways and air transport – will also provide “easier access” to the new travel area, the Jamaican government said.

“Redevelopment projects are also underway in Port Antonio to increase the area’s appeal for high-end travellers,” the government said.

“This new zone will be supported by additional non-stop air service flying directly into Ocho Rios, providing easier and more direct access to this beautiful region of our island,” said Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s minister of tourism.

The government said the redevelopment of the tourism area will encourage more travellers to explore more of the country rather than primary tourist towns like Montego Bay and Negril.

Jamaica has already bounced back strongly – in terms of in-bound visitor numbers – from the disruption caused by the pandemic.

I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
