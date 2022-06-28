ITTN’s Sharon Jordan Dances into Another Day Onboard Uniworld’s Maria Theresa

As the Uniworld’s S.S. Maria Theresa sailed out of Budapest and on towards Bratislava last night, guests onboard including ITTN’s Sharon Jordan were treated to the Captain’s Welcome Dinner starting with canapés and champagne in the main lounge and finishing off with a 5-course epicurean dining experience.

Arriving at Bratislava this morning guests enjoyed a two-hour whistle-stop tour of the charming city after which they then set sail for Vienna.

With 5 hours on deck to relax in the sun and sample the ship’s finest snacks and cocktails, it’s time to recharge before a dance class where they will learn the steps to a waltz followed by an exclusive private Mozart and Strauss concert in Vienna. The ITTN team look forward to seeing Sharon’s new dance moves when she returns!

Sharon’s top five favourite moments of the past 24 hours on this magical trip have been: