SEARCH
HomeCompetitionsLast Day to Register: ITTN's Live and Exclusive Malta-Gozo Webinar Happens Tomorrow
CompetitionsEventsFam TripsNews

Last Day to Register: ITTN’s Live and Exclusive Malta-Gozo Webinar Happens Tomorrow

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
0
14

Learn about the islands of Malta and Gozo and be in with a chance to win 1 of 8 agent places on a fam trip to these islands in early May.

The live and exclusive ITTN webinar is tomorrow, 8th March at 10 am via Zoom.

Malta Trade Trainer for the UK and Ireland, Peter Green, will join ITTN’s Shane Cullen to bring you on a journey of discovery. Explore the spectacular sights on the islands of Malta and Gozo, and share valuable insights into what they have to offer the Irish travel market.

Gozo church

Fam Trip to Malta & Gozo in Early May

Watch the webinar and find out how to be one of eight lucky agents who will have the opportunity to win a 4-night fam trip in early May. The trip will spend two nights on Gozo and two nights in Malta. This is an excellent opportunity for agents to familiarize themselves with the destination, and enhance their selling abilities.

To get a taste of what’s in store, watch the latest episode in ITTN’s Coffee Break Series. Shane Cullen chats to Peter Green about the islands of Malta and Gozo and what’s in store for 2023.

ITTN & Peter Green (Visit Malta) – Coffee Break Series

Webinar Registration

To secure your spot, sign up for the webinar alerts and tune in at 10 am on the 8th of March.

As this is exclusively for the Irish travel trade, ensure you use your work email address to gain access!

Register now via this link – https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYocO-urTMjGdDeDlIYRb7lsLruTze2B1-4

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous article
Rising Costs Impacting Irish People’s Holiday Plans
Next article
From Guns N’ Roses and Paw Patrol to Ferrari World and the Louvre – Abu Dhabi Unveils Dizzying Menu of Summer Attractions

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie