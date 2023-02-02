ITTN’s Fionn Davenport Interviews Elliott Ferguson, President & CEO of Destination DC

Elliott Ferguson, President & CEO of Destination DC, sat down with ITTN’s Fionn Davenport for a chat about all things Washington D.C.

Mr Ferguson spoke about how Washington D.C. is a vibrant, international city with iconic, well-known landmarks such as Capitol Hill and the Watergate building as well as lesser-known gems such as Rock Creek Park, which is right in the city and even larger than Central Park in New York.

Mr Ferguson also talked about how DC is a very diverse city, heavily influenced by the black community, with the first Black Lives Matter protest happening in Washington D.C. in 2020.

