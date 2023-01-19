ITTN’s Coffee Break with Variety Cruises’ Lisa Burton

Welcome back to ITTN’s Coffee Break. This series brings you five-minute conversations with members from across the travel industry and covers a range of topics.

This episode brings ITTN’s Shane Cullen and Variety Cruises’ Lisa Burton together for a brew and a chat. Together they discuss moving into the Irish market in 2023.

Variety Cruises is proud to serve customers with its signature and limited collection of 7-day life-enriching experiences that go deeper into the destination, connecting Variety’s team of experts with travellers from around the world.

The team work together to positively impact the communities and natural habitat that they visit while adhering to their underlying ethos to create A BETTER WORLD AT SEA™!

So, take five to brew a coffee and watch this charming and informative video.

To learn even more about Variety Cruises, pop by their stand (K13) at the Holiday World Show in Dublin or find Lisa’s contact details in ITTN’s Travel Directory – https://thetraveldirectory.ittn.ie/l