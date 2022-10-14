ITTN’s Agent Awards Voting is Open

As we emerge from the pandemic and travel resumes, we are thrilled to let you know that the ITTN Awards are back… BIGGER and BETTER than ever before! Taking place on 25 Nov at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin, the industry will reunite for the first time in almost three years for a fun-filled night of entertainment, drinking, dancing, catching up, networking and, of course, celebrating the very best of our industry.

Voting in the supplier categories is now closed and we thank you for casting your votes. We now turn our attention to the Travel Agent categories, and we need your help!

The ITTN ‘Best Agency’ Awards are now open for voting!

Voting opens today (Friday 14 Oct) and runs until Friday 4 Nov, and we are asking you to invite your customers to vote for you! The link to vote is https://bit.ly/3MnR2cJ We have 6 categories –

Best Travel Agency – Overall Sponsored by Blue Insurance

Sponsored by Blue Insurance Best Travel Agency – Ski Sponsored by Crystal Ski

Sponsored by Crystal Ski Best Travel Agency – Cruise Sponsored by Ponant

Sponsored by Ponant Best Travel Agency – Luxury Sponsored by Barbados Tourism

Sponsored by Barbados Tourism Best Travel Agency – Sun Sponsored by Visit Malta

Sponsored by Visit Malta Best Travel Agency – Long Haul Sponsored by Iberostar Hotel Group

We have some social tiles to share with your customers which will advise them on which categories you would most like their votes in. In order to ensure fairness and accuracy, please only ask customers to vote for the categories they feel you excel!

You can also download a window poster which you can print and put in your windows or on your desks to encourage voting.

By voting, your customers will be in with a chance of winning a night away at The Devlin hotel in Ranelagh, Dublin for 2 people. The prize also includes a Welcome Drink, tickets to the on-site movie theatre Stella Cinema, 3 Course Evening Meal in Layla’s Rooftop Restaurant and a fully-cooked breakfast! The winner will be chosen at random and contacted directly by the ITTN Team after voting has closed.

The fine print:

Eligible Travel Agencies must hold a TA license

If an agency has multiple branches or locations, ballots must specify the branch or location to be eligible to win

Again, please only ask customers to vote for the categories you feel you excel in!