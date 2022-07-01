SEARCH
ITTN Wishes Canada a Happy Birthday!

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Today, 01st July is Canada Day. Celebrated since 1868, Canada Day is a bank holiday for Canadians to celebrate their beautiful and vast country, rich land, diversity and culture.

Air Canada has shared this video with us to celebrate today:

