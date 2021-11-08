ITTN & Travel2ireland Awards: An important redesign

For the attention of the Irish Travel Trade:

Despite our very best efforts and keeping a hopeful eye on the ongoing catalogue of Covid-related restrictions, ITTN has been forced to make a dramatic redesign to this year’s ITTN Travel Awards.

As you know, business, particularly in the travel industry, needs to be ready to change by the minute.

Ongoing restrictions mean that we can longer deliver the night we had envisioned, and spent several months planning – the kind of night the travel trade deserves after the difficulties of the last 20 months.

We have consulted closely with the authorities, the Clayton Hotel and the various parties involved, and concluded that rising case numbers and the paramount safety of all guests means that the event cannot go ahead as originally planned.

But the awards are still going ahead.

Voting has been completed and is now closed, and ITTN is committed to delivering an awards ceremony that will still recognise the achievements and excellence of both the outbound and inbound travel industry.

The awards will still take place on December 2nd. They will take place in a smaller venue with a limited capacity and on an invite-only basis. It will still be a black tie event and winners will be feted and celebrated in style. Location TBC.

If you have already booked a table with us for the original awards, you will automatically receive two complimentary seats. If you are one of the winners announced on Thursday, November 18th, you will receive two complimentary seats.

If you would like to bring extra guests, a limited number of individual tickets will be available for purchase at €50 per person.

However, if you have booked a table and no longer wish to attend, you are entitled to a full refund under ITTN’s Covid Protection Policy. Please email [email protected] with your bank details and we will action the refund.

This decision was not taken lightly, and comes after much consultation. In the end, we want to deliver a memorable night that is a fitting tribute to our industry while ensuring the safety and well-being of all those who attend.