ITTN Supplier of the Week – Meet Boston

Meet Boston is the new name and identity of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Introducing an organisation that welcomes taste buds, tech conferences and bubble tea lovers alike!

We’ll show you where to have a girls’ night out and where to find green spaces. We cater to families, event planners, and Marathon runners. There are a million reasons to love Boston, meet the one organisation that can introduce you to them all.

Explore the city where the new and the old are in constant conversation, where cobbled-stone streets meet glass-enclosed shopping galleries, where The Freedom Trail landmarks stand beside cutting-edge restaurants and renowned performance theatres brush shoulders with trendy nightclubs.

Uncover Boston’s past while enjoying its distinctively modern edge, enjoy the old masters and the brew masters, pedal-powered swan boat rides or high-speed catamaran whale watches. Shop artisanal markets or chic boutiques. While the afternoon away at a sidewalk café or dining from the popular food trucks found throughout the city. Enjoy star-studded concerts, some under the stars. Take a walking tour or blaze a trail of your own. Stroll the lively waterfront or cruise the historic harbour.

For more information, please contact:

Tony Lane

PR & Trade Representative in Ireland,

Meet Boston

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +353 85 786 0005

Tony Lane represents Meet Boston in Ireland for trade engagement. He works with local travel agencies and tour operators to provide destination training, information and inspiration on Boston.