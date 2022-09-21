ITTN Sits Down With Travel Marvel Trade Account Manager, Jack Goddard

Jack Goddard has been appointed as the APT Travel Marvel’s trade account manager for Ireland as part of their launch to the Irish market this week. ITTN’s Geoff Percival sat down with Jack today to chat about all the news this exciting new product has to offer.

What can you tell us about APT and Travel Marvel?

I love a great story. I was instantly hooked on working with APT and Travel Marvel, not only for their incredibly exciting product but also due to their story. APT started as a small bus company 95 years ago and to now be recognised as a leading global travel business was really inspiring to me and – pardon the pun – had me on board immediately.

Compared to competitors in the market, what sets Travel Marvel’s product apart from the rest?

I think the main thing that will stick out when it comes to the product will be its extremely competitive price points. When I met with Paul and the team and was shown the final prices I was genuinely gobsmacked by the offers available. You’re looking at a premium, multi-award-winning, four-star river cruise at unmatchable rates.

The staff aboard the cruise ships take care of everything. Our Cruise and Tour Directors are known as the very best in Europe. Always available to provide personalised information and suggestions, they consistently deliver an enjoyable holiday experience you simply could not have on your own. We also have a fantastic staff-to-guest ratio onboard each ship which guarantees that you will be well looked after while on Europe’s rivers.

Another huge selling point, who doesn’t love a good aul Irish pub? On our river cruise ships, we have McGeary’s Bar, an Irish pub serving traditional pub fare. A little bit of home on each ship just in case you start to feel a tad homesick.

What can we expect in each of the suites?

Each stateroom and suite features an en suite bathroom and personal climate control, great storage, queen or twin bedding with plush linen plus a TV, safe and mini-fridge. Owner’s Suites and French Balcony suites also feature blockout blinds and electronic windows that slide down to form a French balcony.

What are your opening routes?

So, starting from €1145pp we have the Reflections of the Rhine route and our European Gems route.

The Reflections of the Rhine route which runs for 8 days which begins from Amsterdam to Nuremberg or vise versa and includes, unique cultural experiences in up to 8 towns, villages and cities. Also, you get to discover the culture of Miltenberg on a visit to a local’s home for coffee and cake which i really like about the trip, its the small things that add up which makes travel marvel trips such an experience. By the way our Reflections of the Rhine route is actually currently running a balcony sale for 2022 where guests can save up to 50% and avail of a free cabin upgrade.

Our European Gems route runs for 15 days and begins from Amsterdam to Budapest or vise versa. This trip inclues culteral experiences in up to 15 towns, villages and cities which is a nice longer alternative to our Rhine product. 41 meals are included – 14 breakfasts, 13 lunches and 14 dinners, plus our onboard water stations, complimentary soft drink, beer and local wine with lunch and dinner on your cruise. Our balcony sale is also running on this for 2022.

Who do we contact if we need any information or training on the product?

Me of course! I am always available to anyone who has any queries or needs any info on the product. My mobile number in 0870641586, for anyone in the trade who needs to use it! Night or day and even on weekends, don’t hesitate to give me a call.