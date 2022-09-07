SEARCH
ITTN Photographer of the Year

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Entries are open for September photographs for POTY. We are enjoying seeing many gorgeous photos as they come in. This month is the start of the Autumn season, with the leaves falling off the trees, the children going back to school and the boots and jumpers are creeping in. This is your opportunity to get out for some Autumn photography, but of course working in travel we love seeing your photos from around the world.

Please send your entries (2 max per person, per month) to [email protected]. For inspiration take a look below at some of our past entries and our monthly winners here.

The monthly winner will join us at the ITTN awards where Blaithin O’Donnell (Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada) will announce the overall 2022 winner and award them with 2 seats to Canada.

Air Canada flies direct from Dublin to Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Find out more at Aircanada.com

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
