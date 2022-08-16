SEARCH
HomeNewsITTN Photographer of the Year 2022
News

ITTN Photographer of the Year 2022

Jack Goddard
By Jack Goddard
0
2

The Photographer of the Year competition is accepting August entries. August is a month that offers beautiful sunlight as well as the start of autumnal foliage- the perfect backdrop for a stunning photograph. Of course, many of you have travel coming up this month which we would love to see.

Send your entries (max 2 per person, per month) to [email protected].

The monthly winner will join us at the ITTN awards where Blaithin O’Donnell (Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada) will announce the overall 2022 winner and award them with 2 seats to Canada.

Air Canada flies direct from Dublin to Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Find out more at Aircanada.com

Jack Goddard
Jack Goddard
I have joined the ITTN team after working in many different disciplines across my career. Having worked in a solicitor’s office, the bar trade, and the travel industry. I bring a young and fresh dynamic to our editorial team.
Previous articleEtihad Airways Launches World Cup Flight Offers
Next articleHeathrow Airport Extends Passenger Limits to Late October

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie