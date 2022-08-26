ITTN Photographer of the Year 2022

The Photographer of the Year competition is accepting September entries. September signals the end of summer, the beginning of autumn and the start of the school year. Plenty of opportunities to take stunning photographs! As always, many of you have travel coming up this month which we would love to see.

Send your entries (max 2 per person, per month) to [email protected].

Times Square, Manhattan, NYC

The monthly winner will join us at the ITTN awards where Blaithin O’Donnell (Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada) will announce the overall 2022 winner and award them with 2 seats to Canada.

Air Canada flies direct from Dublin to Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Find out more at Aircanada.com