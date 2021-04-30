ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021, Sponsored by Emirates: The Ruff-eree’s Results Are In…

It’s time to announce the winner’s of April’s pet-themed competition for ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021, sponsored by Emirates. We asked you to become pup-arazzis and send us in photos of your beloved pets…and you did! The competition was fierce and almost im-paw-sible to decide, but the judges put their heads together and came up with their decision.

The runner-up for April is Susan Stevenson of Travel Counsellors, for this gorgeous photograph of her dog Nala relaxing in a meadow. Congratulations – you win a brand new, limited edition ITTN reusable cup, which will be sent out to you ASAP.

But this month’s winner is Karen Pugh, also of Travel Counsellors, for her photo ‘Bowie in the Burren.’ He’s just too cute – and, according to one of the judges – “doesn’t he know it!” Congratulations to Karen: not only have you won one of our special edition reusable ITTN cups, but you’ve also pocketed a cool €100 and are in the final to win TWO flights anywhere on the Emirates network before 31st December 2022. And that final will be held at a lunch in July which you will be invited to attend.

A big thank you to those who entered and remember, if you didn’t win this month you can enter again next month…and the months after that. And to those who didn’t enter – what are you waiting for? There’s some great prizes on the line!

MARCHING ON…

The competition starts all over again today, and the theme for May is…Sunshine – the weather is getting warmer and the world is *slowly* starting to get out of the Covid deep freeze. So we want to see photos that celebrate summer, sunshine, hope and the promise of better things to come.

HOW TO ENTER

It’s really simple to enter. Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to [email protected]. You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your odds of winning is even higher!) Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter. It’s important that you own the picture, and when sending it to us just tell us your full name, agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption!

The winners will be decided upon by the EXPERT panel of judges: Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; Fiona Dobbyn, General Manager, Classic Resorts; Fionn Davenport (Editor, ITTN) and Sharon Jordan (Managing Director, ITTN). The monthly winners will be invited to join the judges at a lunch in July where the overall winner will be announced.