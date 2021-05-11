Photo by Anders Jildén on Unsplash

ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021 – Send in Your Photos!

ITTN Photographer of the Year 2021, sponsored by Emirates, celebrates summer and sunshine throughout May.

Send in your favourite picture of your beloved pet – or pets – and the winning entry will be in the draw to win two flights anywhere on the Emirates network while the runner-up will be sent on of ITTN’s limited edition travel mugs – a much sought-after office accessory!

HOW TO ENTER

It’s really simple to enter. Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to [email protected]. You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your odds of winning is even higher!)

Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter. It’s important that you own the picture, and when sending it to us just tell us your full name, agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption!

The winners will be decided upon by the EXPERT panel of judges: Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; Fiona Dobbyn, General Manager, Classic Resorts; Fionn Davenport (Editor, ITTN) and Sharon Jordan (Managing Director, ITTN). The monthly winners will be invited to join the judges at a lunch in July where the overall winner will be announced.