ITTN on the airwaves: Interview with Managing Director, Sharon Jordan

This week, our Managing Director Sharon Jordan joined Fergal O’Keeffe of Travel Tales podcast to talk about the latest news in the travel industry.

In this episode of Travel Tales with Fergal, Sharon gives us some insight into the reopening of the travel industry and starting a business in lockdown. She also gives us the lowdown on her favourite travels over the years and where she most wants to visit post-pandemic.

The podcast has a very simple premise, where Fergal O’Keeffe chats to a special guest every week about the 5 trips or places that most influenced them as a person.

The Travel Tales with Fergal Podcast drops every Tuesday on all podcast platforms.

You can listen to the episode down below.