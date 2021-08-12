News

ITTN on the Airwaves: Europe’s Hidden Highlights

ITTN’s Editor-in-Chief Fionn Davenport has started a new series on Newstalk’s Hard Shoulder drivetime show. Every week, he joins host Kieran Cuddihy with one of Europe’s ‘hidden highlights.’

He started the series off this week by looking at Madrid. The Spanish capital is beautiful, elegant and very cool – but only gets about about a fifth of the tourists of its great neighbour to the south, Barcelona.

Fionn was in Madrid last month and he explored some of the city’s castizo neighbourhoods – traditional, authentic parts of the city that are popular with locals – and reminded himself why he loves Madrid as much as he does.

You can listen back to the segment here.

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

