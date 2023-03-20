ITTN on Dubai Fam Trip with Emirates

ITTN’s Shane Cullen is boarding his first Emirates flight today for a trade trip to Dubai with the full-service airline and Dubai Tourism. The trade fam trip which includes fellow traveller, Andrew Buckey (Club Travel) will meet UK agents in Dubai.

Action-Packed Agenda

The itinerary includes hotels such as Caesars Palace (Julius Tower) and the Royal Atlantis in terms of accommodation offerings and sights across the city including:

The Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) which is a popular promenade where visitors can shop, dine and stroll by the seashore;

Sky Views Observatory on the fifty-second and fifty-third floor of the Sky View Hotel offers 360-degree views of Dubai, 219.5 meters off the ground;

Infinity des Lumières – Visionary Rhythms exhibition in Dubai. This is an immersive art experience inspired by the works of art by Gaudi, Kandinsky and Klee;

The Green Planet City Walk is a fully immersive experience in a tropical rainforest in the heart of Dubai;

Plus a city tour of the old part of Dubai, Jumeirah Mosque, Frame and Abra and a desert safari.

Dublin Airport to Dubai

Emirates had a total of 8 check-in desks open in Terminal 2 of Dublin Airport ensuring a speedy service. The Emirates staff are welcoming, helpful (and willing to pose for impromptu photos). They share that the economy is 70% full with both business and first-class seats fully booked on the Boeing 777-300.

While security times suggested a 15-minute wait, everything moved swiftly and smoothly.

Emirates Irish Offering

Emirates offers Economy Class, Business Class as well as First Class on this route. The airline is currently flying a double daily service from Dublin to Dubai. Shane travelling economy on the 13:10 flight that lands at 00:45. There is also a 20:50 flight which lands at a convenient 08:15 the next day.

Check out the layout of Emirates’ Boeing 777, or indeed their A380 to see seat layout and how those in First Class get to fly in ultimate luxury – https://www.emirates.com/english/experience/3d-seatmap/?ftype=a380.

Stay tuned to ITTN for updates from Shane Cullen throughout his trip to Dubai.