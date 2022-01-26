ITTN meets with Pere Granados, Mayor of Salou

ITTN’s Shane Cullen spoke to the Mayor of Salou, Mr. Pere Granados about what the region of Costa Dorada and Salou can offer the Irish traveller in 2022.

The Mayor shares that the initial outlook for the coming season is very positive with bookings stronger than corresponding figures from 2019. As the covid numbers reduce, consumer confidence is rebounding and the interest and desire to travel is absolutely increasing.

Salou is ready and waiting for Irish tourists and has used the last two years to reinvest and rejuvenate the area. Mr Granados enthusiastically added “It’s better than ever!”

A material change for Salou is a move towards pedestrianisation of the city streets. This provides a greater opportunity to enjoy the locality. It’s greener and healthier for the city and for visitors alike. As a parent to a young family, I’ll add its benefit as family-friendly too.

Salou is renowned for its beautiful coastal paths to enjoy spectacular views of the Mediterranean sea. As an ever-popular spot for the Irish, it caters to holidaymakers with lively entertainment, plenty of activities and sports, an abundance of shops catering for every taste and, of course, Spanish cuisine and wine.

See Oscar the Grouch at Port Adventura Natalia Bel Llop and Mayor Pere Granados

Always a family favourite, the theme park, Port Aventura, is open and ready to provide thrills to young and old.

Pere Granados ends our conversation with “You’re welcome to come to Salou, I know that you’re always, always welcome”.

I have enjoyed both family holidays and fam trips in Salou, neighbouring Cambrils and ventured to Reus (Ryanair flies direct). Mr Gradados’ hospitality and energy mirror those from Salou. With open arms they welcome us and I’m looking forward to returning.