ITTN Meets the President, Normandy Region – Spotlight on Norman-Irish Links

Last evening, ITTN found itself at Chez Max, on Kildare Street. Chez Max is nestled inside the Alliance Francaise building which also houses the French Library, and is a gem of a café. It was this café that hosted the delegation from Normandy – Hervé Morin, President of the Normandy Region, was in Dublin along with his team.

The event started with a presentation giving insights on the relations between Ireland and Normandy, as well as information about Normandy Food Tour (coming to Ireland in June). The focus was on highlighting the strong historical, cultural and friendship ties between Normandy and Ireland, and giving the attendees a glimpse into what Normandy offers, as well as what a Normandy Food tour is like. (Think good food, drinks, concerts from a band that tours and records in a specially-transformed bus, and also uses the top of the bus as performance stage!) It was followed by an after-work ‘happy hour’ with Normandy food and drink in a relaxed, informal and friendly manner.

Hervé Morin, President of the Normandy Region spoke to ITTN about his engagements in Ireland, “The highlight of my interactions and this trip are the steps taken towards strengthening and cooperation between further education institutes in Ireland and in Normandy. There is great potential here in terms of educational and cultural programmes and collaborations. Young Norman students can have access to English speaking universities and similarly Irish students can benefit from further education institutes in the Normandy region. The other highlight of the trip were the talks and plans about a single ticket that combines rail and ferry voyages between the two countries and regions.”

“It would be lovely to have it ready for the Rugby World Cup 2023 to be held in France in September,” said the President with a smile. The President spoke to ITTN with the help of his two translators.

Michael Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Normandy Attractivity also took the time out to speak with ITTN: “Normandy has great potential to be a short break destination for the Irish. With the joint promotional activities between both regions, as well as the talks for development of the sail and rail link, there is great potential for further developing tourism, commerce, renewable energy links and projects. With Brexit, these links are even more important. France is one of the closest European neighbour to Ireland and we want our Irish friends to know that they are very welcome in Normandy. We also want to acknowledge how pleased we are with the reception we have received in Ireland, as also our interactions with people in New Ross and elsewhere.”

He further added, “The increased capacity provided by the ferry operators coming into Cherbourg is a great opportunity for both Normandy and South East Ireland as tourism destinations. We are confident that out unique combination of historical sites, gastronomy, family friendly activities and cycle routes should please Irish visitors looking for a short break outside the summer season.

Nor should we forget the historical legacy of the Normans in Ireland. Those historic ties are all the more important to us since Brexit and the Irish will always receive a special welcome in Normandy.”

The presentation was followed with a selection of food and drinks, and attendees also took the opportunity to talk to each other. ITTN chatted with many guests including Julien Bouchez, Second Counsellor, French Embassy in Dublin, Mariah Diallo, Cultural Counsellor, French Embassy in Dublin, Sevgi Tüzel-Conghaile from A Wine Idea, as well as number of delegates from the Normandy delegation.