News

ITTN Launches New Jobs Section for Trade

ITTN Launches New Jobs Section for Trade

Are you looking for a new sales executive? A branch manager or a Product Development Executive?

ITTN is delighted to introduce JOBS – a new section of its website dedicated exclusively to advertising available roles within the industry.

Are you looking to fill a role within your business? Why not advertise your job today and reach the whole of the travel industry with one click?

All you have to do is email relevant details of the job prospectus to Allie Sheehan ([email protected]) and we will put it up straight away.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

ITAA Elections: Meet The Candidates – Paul Hackett

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

Details of European Itineraries for New Azamara Onward Revealed

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

Café Blue Offers Chance to Spin the Wheel and Win Two Flights to Lanzarote

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

Spain to Adopt EU Digital Covid Certificate from 1 July

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

MSC Cleared to Build New Terminal in Barcelona

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

Disney Dream to Conduct Test Cruise in Late June

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

Returning Airline Passengers are Behaving Worse than Ever. One Proposed Solution? Ban Alcohol

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

Heathrow Takes First Steps to Reduce Emissions

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

Spending on flights Trebles as People Plan Post-Pandemic Trips

Fionn DavenportJune 3, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn