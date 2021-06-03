ITTN Launches New Jobs Section for Trade

Are you looking for a new sales executive? A branch manager or a Product Development Executive?

ITTN is delighted to introduce JOBS – a new section of its website dedicated exclusively to advertising available roles within the industry.

Are you looking to fill a role within your business? Why not advertise your job today and reach the whole of the travel industry with one click?

All you have to do is email relevant details of the job prospectus to Allie Sheehan ([email protected]) and we will put it up straight away.