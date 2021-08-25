News

ITTN Joins the Trade at the NITN Big Travel Trade Event

It has been wonderful to attend Northern Ireland Travel News’ Big Travel Trade Event, which took place over the last couple of days at the Hilton Hotel, Templepatrick, Belfast.

Aishling McLoughlin, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts

ITTN joined over 60 suppliers and agents from all over Northern Ireland – including Oasis Travel, Hays Travel, Clubworld, Terra Travel and many others.

It was just wonderful to see the travel trade back together again after so long!!

Peter McCinn, Travel Solutions and Liza Hammond of Aer Lingus

Taste of Italy

Denise Forbes, Siobhan Bosket, Catriona Toner, American Airlines

Yesterday I attended the ‘Taste of Italy’ Lunch with Travel Solutions. It’s great to hear that Travel Solutions are getting back into Lake Garda and are ready for the ski season of 2021.

I had a catchup with the girls from American Airlines – Catriona Toner, Siobhan Bosket and Denise Forbes.

It was great to meet David Sanderson from NCL; Amanda Middler from Silversea; and catching up with Jennifer Callister and Michelle Ryan from Royal Caribbean.

There have been plenty of tastings with limoncello shots from Joanne Peters from the Palladium Hotel Group and apple and raspberry sours with the ladies in Bedsonline!

In-Person Meetings!

There have been a lot of old and new faces here over the last two days and it’s been amazing to actually be at an event and to chat to these people in person.

While I’ve been inside catching up with the travel trade, there has also been Gran Canaria Golf shot going on at the Hilton Hotel, with suppliers like Jeanette Taylor at different holes throughout the course. Jeanette is on hole 9 handing out cups of love.

The Jet2holidays festival last night was absolutely fantastic. It had a great setup with gorgeous weather outside on the golf course. There was a live band, dj and lots of dancing and games throughout the evening.

Tonight there is a Ibiza themed white party, and I would suggest that nobody drink red wine, clear drinks only!

