ITTN is Delighted to Launch the ITTN Photographer of the Year Competition 2022 With its New Sponsor Air Canada

The Competition will run over the next 6 months (May to October 2022) and each month the judging panel will select a winner who will receive €100. In November, all 6 winners will be invited to the annual ITTN Awards 2022 on the 25th of November where the judges will announce an overall winner who will win 2 tickets with Air Canada!

The ittn & Air Canada Photographer of the Year competition is a fun way for Irish travel agents to enter a competition and win a super prize. Air Canada are thrilled to be involved, and we urge you to send in pictures of your local area, holidays (past or present) or simply some family or group shots that you take.

Remember if you’re not in you can’t win!

HOW TO ENTER

It’s really simple to enter. Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to [email protected] You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your odds of winning is even higher!) Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter. It’s important that you own the picture, and when sending it to us just tell us your full name, agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption!

The Judging panel will decide on the winners on the last working day of each month. All winners will be notified and all entries will be featured on ittn.ie as well as on ittn’s social media channels.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

1. The judges decision is final and no correspondence can be entered into.

2. Any Government-licensed travel agent/tour operator in the Republic of Ireland, and any ABTA travel agent/tour operator in Northern Ireland, can enter.

3. No more than 2 pictures can be entered each month, but agents can enter for all six months.

4. All entrants give their permission for the ittn Group to feature their pictures on the ittn Group websites and Social media channels.

5. The Air Canada tickets must be used in full prior to 14 December 2023 (no extension of this date can be given T&C’s apply).

6. The winners must ensure they have the correct travel documents.