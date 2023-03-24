ITTN Irish Travel Trade Awards 2023 – Save The Date!

Today marks the 8-month countdown to the Irish Travel Trade Awards.

Join us on Friday the 24th of November, in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, as we close off the year in style!

We’re planning a really fun night to celebrate the hard work of the Travel Trade throughout the year.

We’ve the MC and the band booked!

Details of the night will be revealed soon, but for now let’s just say with all the fun, we may even end up dancing with the stars!

Plus, following lots of feedback we have added more travel agency categories and after researching what our friends in the US and UK do we have changed some supplier categories around to spice things up.

We’ve also signed up to one of the world’s best voting system which ensures maximum transparency in the supplier categories.

Its full steam ahead here at ITTN HQ!

To book a table or sponsor the event please contact carrie on [email protected] or click on the link here.

We can’t wait to see you in all your glam at the Irish Travel Trade Awards on the 24th November 2023 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.