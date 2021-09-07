ITTN Ireland Gets a New Name & Logo: Welcome to Travel2Ireland

ITTN is excited to announce a new name and look for the ITTN Ireland site. It is now travel2ireland, but will continue to target both the inbound consumer and trade market as part of the wider ITTN family.

Why the New Name?

After much debate and discussion, we came up with travel2ireland, because it explains more succinctly what ITTN Ireland was designed to do: to keep the focus squarely on the inbound market.

Travel2Ireland appeals to both consumers looking for the very best Irish experiences, and to the national and international trade looking to sell those experiences.

ITTN analytics have shown that the bulk of travel2ireland’s readers are in the United States and Australia as well as here in Ireland, and we feel the new name and look will resonate more effectively in those markets.

You want to travel to Ireland? Check out Travel2Ireland. Yes, it’s that simple.

Change of Name but still in the family

Travel2ireland is still very much part of the ITTN family, which includes ITTN.ie, the Travel Directory and the ITTN Travel Awards.

And that means it’s part of Ireland’s oldest travel trade group and one of the country’s largest.

But just because we’re Ireland’s oldest travel trade publication doesn’t mean we’re going to stick to old ways: travel2ireland represents just one of the exciting new developments we at ITTN are busy working on – along with delivering the very latest travel news and stories to our ever-growing national and international audience!

Contact

To get in touch, email editor [email protected] or [email protected] For more info on what the site will offer, see here.