ITTN Interviews Princess Cruises’ Eithne Williamson

ITTN’s Shane Cullen met with Eithne Williamson, Vice President of Princess Cruises UK & Europe.

Williamson replaced Tony Roberts who joined sister brand Seabourn last summer as global vice president, commercial operations and head of UK and Europe.

Williamson hails from Dublin and shares her journey from Irish shores to her current role, including previous career milestones such as marketing communications director for P&O Cruises, where Williamson led record WAVE campaigns in 2016 and 2017. More recently, as vice president of fleet people operations for Carnival UK, Williamson led the challenging repatriation of crew in 2020 and the successful return of crew to service last year.

She shares her experience working for Princess Cruises, what’s in store for the cruise company and, in particular, in the context of the Irish market and plans for the Irish travel trade.

Learn more about how Princess Cruises recently introduced an all-inclusive “Premier Package” add-on that offers guests top amenities at exceptional value and the prizes on offer, an added incentive for customers onboard these cruises (a cruise for two every year for a decade and up to $100k in cash prizes).