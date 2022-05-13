ITTN Interviews Jennifer Callister on Wonder of the Seas

ITTN’s Shane Cullen boarded Wonder of the Seas in Barcelona for a 48-hour, whistlestop tour of the largest cruise ship in the world and the latest to join Royal Caribbean’s fleet.

Onboard Wonder of the Seas, Shane interviewed Jennifer Callister, Head of Ireland for Royal Caribbean International, to find out more about this elegant ship. Check out the interview here!

Shane joined travel agents from across the Irish travel trade to experience Wonder of the Seas as she sets off on her maiden voyage in Europe. She will be sailing the Mediterranean this summer on 7-night cruises from Barcelona and Rome stopping in destinations such as Florence, Naples and Capri, Italy; Provence, France; and Malaga, Spain.

Wonder at Seas in a Flash of Figures

6,988 – total guests that can be catered for onboard.

2,867 – number of staterooms onboard

2,300 – number of international crew

18 – number of decks, 16 of which are for guests

8 – Number of neighbourhoods onboard, one more than sister ships in the Oasis Class range

26 – list of extensive amenities onboard – AquaTheatre, Card Room, Carousel, Casino Royale, Flowrider surf simulator, Focus & Picture This, Golden Room, Jogging Track, Laser Tag, Mini Golf, Music Hall, Outdoor Movie Screen, Pools, Rock Climbing Walls, Royal Theatre, Solarium, Sports Court, Spotlight Karaoke, Studio B, The Perfect Storm, Ultimate Abyss – the tallest slide at sea, Vitality Spa & Fitness Centre, Voom, Whirlpools, 10-storey-high Zip Line.

40+ – restaurants, bars and lounges onboard. This includes the new Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar with live music, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade on the Boardwalk Neighbourhood and so much more!

5 – Kids & Teens areas – Adventure Ocean, Arcade, Social 100 (where the interview with Jennifer Callister was filmed), Splashaway Bay and The Patio. Kids clubs cater for infants up to under 18s with different areas for various age groups.

Shane’s Top Tip

Shane shared “Absolutely check out the InTense show at the AquaTheatre – some of the performers are former Olympians including some world record holders. The show is phenomenal and the standard is out of this world. You’ll want to watch it again and again. In terms of dining, Main Dining was my favourite – the choice and standard were top-notch though I didn’t get to try all 40!”.

Shane was hosted by Royal Caribbean International onboard Wonder of the Seas as part of a 2-night press & trade event to celebrate the launch of the ship in Europe.