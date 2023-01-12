ITTN in Attendance at Celebrity Cruises 2023 Travel Agent Appreciation Awards

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan was in attendance this afternoon at Celebrity Cruises’ 2023 Travel Agent Appreciation Awards in the Gherkin in London.

The exceptionally hard work of travel partners and celebrated industry icons was rewarded at the event.

The luxury cruise line honoured a host of valued partners in recognition of how their efforts have directly impacted the business’s success over the past 12 months and handed out a special award to Dame Irene Hays DBE DL, of Hays Travel, for her outstanding contribution to travel.

Held today at Searcy’s at The Gherkin, the luxury event saw over 70 travel partners come together and a total of eight awards presented to key groups and individuals to celebrate their commitment to Celebrity Cruises and to the wider industry.

The awards were hosted by Celebrity Cruises’ Vice President & Managing Director for EMEA, Jo Rzymowska, and Sales Director for UK & Ireland, Claire Stirrup.

The afternoon’s winners, who are each the recipient of an Above & Beyond Award, are made up of game-changers, innovators, those who have gone above and beyond, as well as partners that have reached new growth milestones and found new ways to market.

Congratulations to: Cruise.co.uk, Hays Travel, Love It Book It, Midcounties Co-operative, Stewart Travel, The Cruise Village, Travel Counsellors an Outstanding Contribution Award to Dame Irene Hays DBE DL.

Jo Rzymowska, Vice President & Managing Director, EMEA, for Celebrity Cruises said: “2022 was an incredible year for Celebrity Cruises with the launch of the industry-leading Celebrity Beyond in the UK. We’re also particularly encouraged by the strong start we are seeing to Wave already, and remain positive for a great year ahead in 2023. The Travel Agent Appreciation Awards are our opportunity to say thank you to our hugely valued travel agent community, as we simply couldn’t do it without them.”

Also, Congratulations to Jo Rzymowska who received an Outstanding Achievement Award today as voted for by the Travel Industry and her team.