ITTN hits the road with Royal Caribbean.

Shane Cullen took to the roads with Royal Caribbean today. The Royal Caribbean team were promoting their new campaign where agents can win a trip onboard the new Wonder of the Seas.

First, the team headed to Grenham Travel in Athlone and then onto Grogan Travel in Tuam, Galway.

Team Royal Ireland will head to Fahy Travel in Galway next.

Grenham Travel, Athlone All smiles for Wonder of the Seas

Michelle Ryan and Stuart Byron Grogan Travel

Agents can be in with a chance of winning a place onboard Wonder of the Seas. To enter, agents can jazz up their window display or showcase their social media skills.

To be in with a chance, remember:

✨Windows must display at least one Wonder of the Seas offer ✨More creative and unique the better!

✨Upload a picture of your display to social media using #GetMeOnWonder

✨Displayed up to 25th February

✨No window? No problem! Royal Caribbean also accepts the most tasteful takeovers on your social media channels.

The team from Royal Caribbean is out and about visiting agents up to 25 February.

Remember to stay #switchedon and keep an eye on our social media for more updates!