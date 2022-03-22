SEARCH
ITTN Heads to Guernsey with Aurigny Air

By Shane Cullen
The Inaugural Flight from Dublin to Guernsey with Aurigny Air took off today at 2:55 pm. Onboard included guests of the 2-day fam hosted by Clive Acton (Commercial Manager, Aurigny Air) and Brian Hynes (National Sales Manager, The Travel Corporation).

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan joined fellow guests from the Irish travel trade: Ciara Foley (Platinum Travel), Michelle Lyons (Fahy Travel), Elaine Massey (Killiney Travel), Lorraine Fuller Chandley (J Barter), Emma Ballan (Travel Counsellors), Yvonne O’Donohoe (O’Donohoe Travel) and Sharon Harney (Cassidy Travel).

This will be a whistle-stop tour of the Island of Guernsey. The group will be staying at the Red Carnations Old Government House Hotel and dining in the famous ‘Curry House’ this evening. The group is sure to be spoilt.

Aurigny Air operates regular flights between Guernsey and Dublin, three times a week from this month. Their top tip is to book early with passengers who booked 30 days or more in advance saving 25% on average compared with the average fare.

Also, to support family travel, the airline offers 15% off for kids fares (aged 2-15), free infant fares for under-twos (just pay taxes & charges) and for every child under 5, two of these three items are free of charge (pushchair, travel cot and car seat) – find out more here.

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
