ITTN Delighted to Announce Opening of New VOX Office in Dublin

ITTN is delighted to announce that they are spearheading the opening of the new VOX office in Dublin. This is an exciting venture as the return to travel kicks off in earnest.

Founded in 2001, Vox Group is the leading provider of audio guiding devices and digital tools for tourism and culture. The company provides audio technology and listening devices for many of the world’s biggest tour operators, cruise operators, OTAs and famous institutions such as St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, Chenonceau Castle, Palace of Versailles, Mont St. Michel, Belfast Cathedral, and the Castle of Venaria, to name but a few.

Massimo Primerano, Managing Director VOX UK and Ireland and Sharon Jordan, recently sat down with Laura Ruddy of the Sunday Times to discuss all things VOX. The article is in the 1 May edition of the Sunday Times and can be accessed here.