SEARCH
HomeNewsITTN Commits to Sustainability on World Tourism Day
News

ITTN Commits to Sustainability on World Tourism Day

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
6

World Tourism Day is a day that we as an industry celebrate the benefits of tourism on communities across the globe, but it also allows us time to pause and reflect on the not so positive elements of Tourism and us gives us an opportunity to re-commit to promises we make as tourism professionals.

Here at ITTN we have worked hard to deliver a very exciting line up at our upcoming awards but we have also worked hard to introduce industry leading elements on the night that will ensure our footprint is only on the dance floor and not on the planet. 

For example, we will be using luxury silk flowers instead of real flowers for displays, we will not be producing mass copies of booklets or menus, but providing a table by table QR code making us a paperless awards ceremony, and we have spent months working hard to design an energy efficient stage and design that will ensure that no matter what happens our lights will be on but our energy usage will be low.  

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous articleCelebrating World Tourism Day 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie