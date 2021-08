ITTN Awards: Your Host for the Night Is…

ITTN is delighted to announce that Baz Ashmawy will be our amazing MC for the Irish Travel Trade Awards. We’re looking forward to having him there for the night of the year!

Thank you to everyone for sending in your guesses throughout the week! We loved to see everyone getting involved!

Have you booked place for a night-to-remember on 2 December? If you haven’t reserved your table yet, do it now by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]