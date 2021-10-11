News

ITTN Awards: Two Days Left to Nominate Your Agency!

Agents! Only a couple of days left to nominate your agency for this year’s ITTN Awards! Nominations close on Wednesday, 13 October, but voting will continue as we open the nominations for the Supplier categories.

It’s simple: nominate your agency for one (or more) of the following categories:

  • Best Sun Holiday Agency
  • Best Long Haul Agency
  • Best Cruise Agency
  • Best Ski Agency
  • Best Agency Overall

Once you’ve nominated your agency, it’ll be added to our list of nominees.

 

A personal shopper will then visit or call your agency and rate them on five outstanding criteria:

  • Service
  • Professionalism
  • Listening
  • Advice
  • Booking follow up

A shortlist will be drawn up with the highest-ranking agencies, which will then be re-checked by the personal shoppers, who will then nominate the winner for each category.

SECURE VETTING

Each step of the process will be watertight and conducted independently by Pan Research – Ireland’s oldest and best-established mystery shopper provider.

HOW TO NOMINATE

Simply email [email protected] to make sure you have a chance of winning agency of the year for your company and team.

Best of luck everyone!!

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

