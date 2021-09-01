News

ITTN Awards: The End of Covid Curbs Means a Big Night Out

ITTN Awards MC Baz Ashmawy

Yesterday’s much-anticipated news that Covid restrictions would be completely wound down by 22 October means that the ITTN Awards will operate at full steam and capacity.

And it’s going to be one hell of a night out, as all of the travel trade gathers for the first time since the start of the pandemic to celebrate like never before!

There’ll be music, prizes, entertainments and lots of awards given out on the night, all guided by superstar MC Baz Ashmawy.

Have you booked place for a night-to-remember on 2 December?

If you haven’t reserved your table yet, do it now by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]

The Details

  • When 2 December, 2021 at 7pm
  • Where The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin 4
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

