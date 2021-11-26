With the ITTN Awards now just around the corner and the current Covid landscape being what it is, ITTN and the awards venue ‘Medley’, Fleet Street, Dublin 2 have taken every step to ensure the safety of everyone attending the event.
ITTN’s top priority is to keep all guests and staff safe, while still providing a fun-filled evening that we can all enjoy.
To this end, the following measures will be rigorously enforced:
- All guests will be required to provide photographic proof on their phones of a rapid antigen test taken on the day of the event.
- All attendees must have an EU Covid cert (or equivalent). These will be checked at the door.
- The venue’s space will be maximised to allow for comfortable movement and social distancing.
- Hand sanitisers will be available throughout the venue.
- Masks must be worn when not drinking or dining.
Medley has well-established safety protocols in place designed to protect everyone – guests, staff and suppliers.
They have an efficient ventilation system that ensures COVID mitigation and is tested regularly.
Medley has a MERV rating of 13+, which means that its filters will trap everything from bacteria and tobacco smoke to sneezes.