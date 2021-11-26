With the ITTN Awards now just around the corner and the current Covid landscape being what it is, ITTN and the awards venue ‘Medley’, Fleet Street, Dublin 2 have taken every step to ensure the safety of everyone attending the event.

ITTN’s top priority is to keep all guests and staff safe, while still providing a fun-filled evening that we can all enjoy.

To this end, the following measures will be rigorously enforced:

All guests will be required to provide photographic proof on their phones of a rapid antigen test taken on the day of the event.

All attendees must have an EU Covid cert (or equivalent). These will be checked at the door.

The venue’s space will be maximised to allow for comfortable movement and social distancing.

Hand sanitisers will be available throughout the venue.

Masks must be worn when not drinking or dining.

Medley has well-established safety protocols in place designed to protect everyone – guests, staff and suppliers.

They have an efficient ventilation system that ensures COVID mitigation and is tested regularly.

Medley has a MERV rating of 13+, which means that its filters will trap everything from bacteria and tobacco smoke to sneezes.