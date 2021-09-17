ITTN Awards: Remember to Nominate Your Agency

Have you nominated your agency for this year’s ITTN Awards? If not, what are you waiting for?
The process is easy – all you have to do is send us your nomination in any of the following categories:
- Best Sun Holiday Agency
- Best Long Haul Agency
- Best Cruise Agency
- Best Ski Agency
- Best Luxury Agency
- Best Agency Overall
Once you’ve nominated your agency, it’ll be added to our list of nominees.
A personal shopper will then visit or call your agency and rate them on five outstanding criteria:
- Service
- Professionalism
- Listening
- Advice
- Booking follow up
A shortlist will be drawn up with the highest-ranking agencies, which will then be re-checked by the personal shoppers, who will then nominate the winner for each category.
SECURE VETTING
Each step of the process will be watertight and conducted independently by Pan Research – Ireland’s oldest and best-established mystery shopper provider.
HOW TO NOMINATE
Simply email [email protected] to make sure you have a chance of winning agency of the year for your company and team.
YouTube
RSS