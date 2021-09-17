News

ITTN Awards: Remember to Nominate Your Agency

Have you nominated your agency for this year’s ITTN Awards? If not, what are you waiting for?

The process is easy – all you have to do is send us your nomination in any of the following categories:

  • Best Sun Holiday Agency
  • Best Long Haul Agency
  • Best Cruise Agency
  • Best Ski Agency
  • Best Luxury Agency
  • Best Agency Overall

Once you’ve nominated your agency, it’ll be added to our list of nominees.

A personal shopper will then visit or call your agency and rate them on five outstanding criteria:

  • Service
  • Professionalism
  • Listening
  • Advice
  • Booking follow up

A shortlist will be drawn up with the highest-ranking agencies, which will then be re-checked by the personal shoppers, who will then nominate the winner for each category.

SECURE VETTING

Each step of the process will be watertight and conducted independently by Pan Research – Ireland’s oldest and best-established mystery shopper provider.

HOW TO NOMINATE

Simply email [email protected] to make sure you have a chance of winning agency of the year for your company and team.

