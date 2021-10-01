ITTN Awards: Remember to Nominate Your Agency

Have you nominated your agency for this year’s ITTN Awards? If not, what are you waiting for?

The process is easy – all you have to do is send us your nomination in any of the following categories:

Best Sun Holiday Agency

Best Long Haul Agency

Best Cruise Agency

Best Ski Agency

Best Luxury Agency

Best Agency Overall

Once you’ve nominated your agency, it’ll be added to our list of nominees.

A personal shopper will then visit or call your agency and rate them on five outstanding criteria:

Service

Professionalism

Listening

Advice

Booking follow up

A shortlist will be drawn up with the highest-ranking agencies, which will then be re-checked by the personal shoppers, who will then nominate the winner for each category.

SECURE VETTING

Each step of the process will be watertight and conducted independently by Pan Research – Ireland’s oldest and best-established mystery shopper provider.

HOW TO NOMINATE

Simply email [email protected] to make sure you have a chance of winning agency of the year for your company and team.