ITTN Awards: One more day to wait for winners

It is just one more sleep until we announce the winners of the ITTN and Travel2ireland awards.
All the votes are in and verified and we will be receiving news of the winners first thing tomorrow morning.
Make sure to check in tomorrow for all the exciting results!
Winners will be joining us at Medley, Dublin 2 at our black-tie reception to accept their award on the 2nd of December.
We would like to thank our sponsors of the newly redesigned awards for their support.
Headline Sponsor – Turkish Airlines
Opening Reception – Visit Portugal
Cocktail Reception – Jameson Whiskey
Silver Sponsor – Spanish Tourism Office
Silver Sponsor – Salou Tourism
Wine Sponsor – Ronda Tourism
Travel Agent Awards
Best Overall Agency 2021 – Sponsor – Aurigny Airlines & Guernsey Tourism
Best Longhaul Agency – Sponsor – Iberostar Hotel Group
Best Luxury Agency – Sponsor – Barbados Tourism
Best Sun Agency – Sponsor – Malta Tourism Authority
Best Ski Agent – Sponsor – TUI
Best Cruise Agent – Sponsor – Princess Cruises