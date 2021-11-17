ITTN Awards: One more day to wait for winners

It is just one more sleep until we announce the winners of the ITTN and Travel2ireland awards.

All the votes are in and verified and we will be receiving news of the winners first thing tomorrow morning.

Make sure to check in tomorrow for all the exciting results!

Winners will be joining us at Medley, Dublin 2 at our black-tie reception to accept their award on the 2nd of December.

Medley, Dublin

We would like to thank our sponsors of the newly redesigned awards for their support.

Headline Sponsor – Turkish Airlines

Opening Reception – Visit Portugal

Cocktail Reception – Jameson Whiskey

Silver Sponsor – Spanish Tourism Office

Silver Sponsor – Salou Tourism

Wine Sponsor – Ronda Tourism

Travel Agent Awards

Best Overall Agency 2021 – Sponsor – Aurigny Airlines & Guernsey Tourism

Best Longhaul Agency – Sponsor – Iberostar Hotel Group

Best Luxury Agency – Sponsor – Barbados Tourism

Best Sun Agency – Sponsor – Malta Tourism Authority

Best Ski Agent – Sponsor – TUI

Best Cruise Agent – Sponsor – Princess Cruises