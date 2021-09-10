News

ITTN Awards: Nominate Your Agency

With the ITTN Awards less than 12 weeks away, we’re calling on all agents to nominate their agency for recognition in their chosen category.

This is your opportunity to cast your vote on who should pick up an award in each of the prestigious categories!

Agency Categories

It’s simple: nominate your agency for one (or more) of the following categories:

  • Best Sun Holiday Agency
  • Best Long Haul Agency
  • Best Cruise Agency
  • Best Ski Agency
  • Best Agency Overall

Once you’ve nominated your agency, it’ll be added to our list of nominees.

A personal shopper will then visit or call your agency and rate them on five outstanding criteria:

  • Service
  • Professionalism
  • Listening
  • Advice
  • Booking follow up

A shortlist will be drawn up with the highest-ranking agencies, which will then be re-checked by the personal shoppers, who will then nominate the winner for each category.

Secure Vetting

Each step of the process will be watertight and conducted independently by Pan Research – Ireland’s oldest and best-established mystery shopper provider.

How to Nominate

Simply email [email protected] to make sure you have a chance of winning agency of the year for your company and team.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

