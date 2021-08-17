ITTN Awards MC: The Second Clue

Yesterday, we gave you the first clue as to the identity of the big name MC for this year’s ITTN Awards. Were you able to guess who it was?

Ok, so we know that this person loves hotels full of celebrities….

But this person also loves to go low when they travel.

Still no idea? Don’t worry, there’ll be another clue tomorrow.

Have you Booked Your Table Yet?

It’s not that long until the big night on 2 December – which will be lots of fun and bigger and better than ever.

Besides our big name MC, we’ll have lots of great entertainment and a bunch of new categories, from Travel Agency of the Year to whole category dedicated to Ireland.

So mark these details in your diary:

When 2 December, 2021 at 7pm

2 December, 2021 at 7pm Where The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin 4

We are almost 70% sold out for this event so make sure to secure your place or table now by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]