ITTN Awards MC: The Final Clue

All week we’ve been teasing you about the identity of our guest MC for this year’s ITTN Awards – and today we’re going to pull the curtain back quite a bit more…

Good in a SOS emergency, loves a hotel chock full of celebs and not afraid to go low when they travel – have you guessed by now?

If not, here’s the final clue ahead of tomorrow’s big reveal:

This person is very close to their mammy.

The Tables Are Going Fast

With not too long to go before we can all FINALLY gather and celebrate this industry of ours TOGETHER under one glimmering roof.

Besides our big name MC, we’ll have lots of great entertainment and a bunch of new categories, from Travel Agency of the Year to whole category dedicated to Ireland.

So mark these details in your diary:

  • When 2 December, 2021 at 7pm
  • Where The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin 4

We’re now at 90 per cent sold out! So make sure to secure your place or table now by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

