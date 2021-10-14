News

ITTN Awards: Last Chance to Vote for Best of Irish

This is your last chance to vote for the Best of Irish for this year’s ITTN Awards as voting in this section closes tomorrow, 15 October.

The Irish Awards are a brand new addition to the ITTN Awards and are designed to recognise the excellence of the inbound tourism market – and to mark its reopening after a most difficult 18 months.

The awards are:

  • Best Irish Experience
  • Best Irish Airport
  • Best County Tourist Office
  • Best Irish Food & Drink Experience
  • Best Irish Hotel

Voting is open to our readers and the general public – you can cast your vote here.

This is a great way to have your say in what you believe is best in the business here in Ireland.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

