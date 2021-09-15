News

ITTN Awards: Have You Nominated Your Agency?

The ITTN Awards nomination process is starting to heat up, so we just wanted to remind you that NOW is the time to nominate your agency for an award.

Think your agency deserves to be nominated in the following categories? We want to know!

  • Best Sun Holiday Agency
  • Best Long Haul Agency
  • Best Cruise Agency
  • Best Ski Agency
  • Best Agency Overall

Once you’ve nominated your agency, it’ll be added to our list of nominees.

A personal shopper will then visit or call your agency and rate them on five outstanding criteria:

  • Service
  • Professionalism
  • Listening
  • Advice
  • Booking follow up

A shortlist will be drawn up with the highest-ranking agencies, which will then be re-checked by the personal shoppers, who will then nominate the winner for each category.

SECURE VETTING

Each step of the process will be watertight and conducted independently by Pan Research – Ireland’s oldest and best-established mystery shopper provider.

HOW TO NOMINATE

Simply email [email protected] to make sure you have a chance of winning agency of the year for your company and team.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

